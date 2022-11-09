Search

09 Nov 2022

Kildare Gardaí searching for "damaged vehicle" which left scene of collision

Garda Lantern Gardai

Garda Station lantern

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

09 Nov 2022 8:27 PM

Gardaí are appealing to the public for information on a collision in the early hours of the morning on the road between Kilcullen and Castledermot.

The incident happened on the R448 at Kilgowan, Colbinstown at 1.20am on Sunday, October 30 last. 

A collision happened between a vehicle turning right and a vehicle following behind. 

It's understood that the vehicle following behind was a BMW 525 or 530 with a possible registration date of 2007 or 2008 was involved. 

This vehicle also may have damage to its front.

A Garda statement said: "Gardaí are investigating a two vehicle road traffic collision that occurred in the Kilgowan area, Co. Kildare on the Kilcullen to Castledermot road at approximately 1:20am on Sunday 30th October 2022.

"There were no injuries reported.

"Gardaí in Kilcullen are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

"Any road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the R448 between 1:00am and 2:00am on Sunday 30th October 2022, are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilcullen Garda Station on 045 481212, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station." 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media