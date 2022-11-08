Search

08 Nov 2022

Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, November 8

Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, November 8

RIP to the late Seamus McEnerney, Eileen McCann and Christopher Jay

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

08 Nov 2022 10:28 AM

The death has occurred of Eamonn (Sheila) D'Arcy
Hollywood Park, Naas, Kildare / Dublin 12, Dublin

D'Arcy, Eamonn (Sheila), Former International, League of Ireland and English League Goalkeeper, Hollywood Park, Naas, Co. Kildare and late of Clogher Road, Dublin 12. Sadly missed by his loving wife Alice, children Geraldine, Susan, Michael and Alan, sons-in-law John and Vinny, daughters-in-law Chris and Jo, grandchildren Aideen, Cathal, Darren, Oisin, Eamonn, Brendan, Maeve, Faye and Aiden, great-grandchildren Mia, Kealan and Fionn, sister Ann, brother Ciaran, brother-in-law Peter, nieces, nephews, extended family and many good friends.

 

Rest In Peace

 

Eamonn will be reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 2pm to 8pm. Removal from his residence on Thursday at approx. 9:30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by committal in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

 

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Thursday at 10am by clicking on the following link : https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam/

 

The Committal Service can be viewed live on Thursday at approx. 12pm by clicking on the following link : https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

 

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

 

Family flowers only please, donations can be made in memory of Eamonn to Goal and Enable Ireland which can be made by clicking on the following links : https://www.goalglobal.org/donate/ https://www.enableireland.ie/donate

 

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Christopher JAY
Kill, Kildare

Jay (Kill) - Nov 6, 2022, (peacefully), surrounded by his heartbroken family, at Naas General Hospital, Christopher (Christy), beloved husband and best friend of Ann and loving father of Ian, Graham, Barbara and Ivan; Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, brother Alec, sisters Angela and Maura, son-in-law Brendan, daughters-in-law Lisa and Clara, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, adored grandchildren Sarah-Kate, Chelsea, Harry, Amelia, Olivia, Walter, Abigail, Sebastian and Eden, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

 

Reposing on Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas. Removal on Wednesday to St. Brigid’s Church, Kill arriving for 11am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors, Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

 

The Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://www.churchmedia.tv/test

 

“May He Rest In Peace”

The death has occurred of Eileen McCann (née Duffy)
Freffans, Trim, Meath, C15 RX59 / Enfield, Kildare

Formerly of Cloona, Enfield, Co. Kildare. Peacefully at Care Choice Nursing Home, Trim.

Eileen, pre-deceased by her husband Michael (Mick), sister Lil, brothers; Paddy, Tom and Joe.

Loving mother of Gerard, PJ, Caroline and Michael. Sadly, missed by her brother John, daughters-in-law; Jenny, Claire & Mary, son-in-law Martin, grandchildren; Chloe, Emily, Shane, Rachel, Mikie, Maeve, James and Emma, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family, friends and neighbours.

The death has occurred of Séamus McEnerney
Conroy Park, Kilcullen, Kildare

Formerly of Lackagh, Monasterevin. Séamus died, peacefully, at Naas Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Charlie and Molly. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Maura and Kathleen, daughters Caroline, Carmel, Clare and Collette, son Anthony and their mother Antoinette, sons in law, partner, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, aunt Lily, brothers in law Mick & PJ, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

 

May He Rest In Peace

 

Reposing at the Chapel of Rest, Monasterevin on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm with Rosary recital at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday in St Peter & Paul's Church at 11am. Interment afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery.

 

Mass will streamed on http://www.monasterevinparish.ie/

 

May She Rest In Peace.

 

Reposing at her home in Freffans on Tuesday from 3pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Dangan, Summerhill (A83 PW25), followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Eileen’s funeral Mass can be viewed on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-coole .

 

You can leave a personal message for Eileen’s family ­­in the condolences’ section below.

 

Please continue to respect and follow Public Health advice, to ensure the safety of all, at the residence, church and cemetery.
 
 
Date Published: Monday 7th November 2022
Date of Death: Saturday 5th November 2022
 
William Ryan & Sons Funeral Directors IAFD

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media