Kildare man accused of rape has case sent forward to the Central Criminal Court

Central Criminal Court
A man accused of two counts of sexual assault and three counts of rape has had his case sent forward for trial.
The defendant, who cannot be identified due to reporting restrictions, had his case sent forward to the present sittings of the Central Criminal Court by Judge Miriam Walsh on Thursday, November 3.
A book of evidence was served on the accused, who was accompanied by his partner, on the date in question.
At a previous court date, it was alleged that the accused committed the offences earlier this year in County Kildare.
The defendant was also granted bail on that date, on the condition that he has no direct or indirect contact with the alleged injured party or any State witnesses.
