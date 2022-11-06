Next week to start with damaging gusts, heavy rainfall and localised flooding

Weather map for 5pm on Monday / Image: Wxcharts.com
A Status Yellow Wind Warning for has been issued for most of Monday for counties Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Waterford and Wexford.
Forecasters said a spell of very strong and gusty southerly winds will track eastwards on Monday and that damaging gusts of up to 110 km/h are possible.
The Warning is valid from 11am until 9pm.
Meanwhile a Met Eireann Weather Advisory remains in place until Friday for rainfall which will cause localised flooding due to waterlogged soils and high river levels.
