KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Ideal Newbridge four bed family home in great location

Carlee Cottage is situated in an excellent sought after location on the Green Road, Newbridge only a short walk from the town centre and Curragh Plains.

The property is a 4 bedroom semi-detached home extending to 1,558 sq.ft. (144 sq.m.) of spacious accommodation with the benefit of dual oil fired/solid fuel central heating, PVC double and triple glazed windows, two solid fuel stoves, oak fitted kitchen, oil fired Stanley cooker, PVC fascia/soffits and sunroom extension.

Approached through a recessed entrance to a tarmacadam drive which proceeds to the rear of the house this fine home stands on 1/3 acre with lawns to front and rear paved patio area with stone walls, three Barna sheds, flower beds, outside lighting, dog run, all enclosed by trees and hedges.

On entering the house you have a porch leading to a hallway; sitting room off with cast iron fireplace and solid fuel stove; living room/bedroom four, shower room, sunroom; kitchen with oak fitted presses and Stanley oil fired cooker, utility room, back hall, three further bedrooms and shower room.

Upstairs

Upstairs there is an attic room along with a shower room and hot press.

This is an ideal family home in an excellent central location within easy access of all the amenities benefiting from a superb transportation network with the M7 Motorway access at Junction 12 Ballymany, bus route available from the Green Road and a regular commuter rail service to the City Centre either Grand Canal Dock or Heuston Station.

The property is for sale through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers 045-433550 who is guiding €425,000, who can be contacted for further information or appointment to view.