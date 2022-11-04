Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, November 4

The death has occurred of John Conroy

Kilmore, Enfield, Kildare, A83 AN26



John Conroy, Kilmore, Enfield, November 3rd 2022. Deeply regretted by his wife Sandra, sons John and Paddy, daughters Mary, Rosanna, Sarah, Silena and Shannon, his mother Mary Conroy, brothers Frank and Michael, sister Mary, his 8 grandchildren Ellie, Simon, Peter, AnnaLise, Michael, Martin, Jonathon, his late grandson Michael Patrick Joyce, relatives and friends.

May John Rest in Peace

John will be reposing at his family home on Friday from 3pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday in St Patrick's Church, Johnstown Bridge at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Kilshanroe Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Avril Duggan (née Reid)

Highfield, Carbury, Kildare, R45 PF30 / Clontarf, Dublin / Edenderry, Offaly



Formerly Dollymount Rise, Clontarf, Dublin.

Peacefully after a long illness at St. Brigid's Hospice surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her father Eddie. Sadly missed by her family, husband Alan, her children Faye, David and Mark, mother Vivienne, mother-in-law Phil, sister Janette, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and her amazing friends and the members of Highfield Golf Club.

May Avril Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her Home Eircode R45 PF30 on Thursday from 6pm - 9pm, and Friday from 4pm - 8pm with Rosary at 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 2pm in St. Mary's Church Edenderry. You can folllow Avril's Funeral Mass on the Edenderry Parish webcam via the following link:

https://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

Messages of sympathy can be left on this page using the link below.

Avril's family would like to thank you for your support and kindness at this difficult time.

The death has occurred of Lauren (Loz) Holt

Maple Lawns, Kildare Town, Kildare



Peacefully, at Naas Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving partner Steven, children Brooke, Penny and baby Steve, parents Bruce and Teresa, brothers Barry and Cameron, sister Molly, grandmothers Joan and Mary, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Loz Rest In Peace

Reposing at McWeys Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town (Eircode: R51 TE20) on Thursday (3rd November) from 5pm with Rosary at 7pm. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Friday (4th November) to arrive at The Carmelite Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town. Lauren's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: https://churchcamlive.ie/carmelite-friary-church-kildare

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to "The Friends of Naas General Hospital". Donations box in church.

The death has occurred of Maureen O'Brien (née Higgins)

Rose Terrace, Monasterevin, Kildare



Formerly of Ballygreany, Co. Kildare. Pre-deceased by her husband Con, her daughter Ane O’Toole (Colbinstown), and her parents Peter and Theresa. Maureen will be sadly missed by her sons Paschal, Neil and David, her daughter in law Sandra, Julie Brindley, son in law Richard O'Toole, grandchildren Robert, Ross, Jamie, Lexie, Slaney, Amy, Andrew and Evan, her great-grandchildren Dino and Ane Lou, her late sisters Una Leech and Angela McCabe, her nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. A special thanks to her carers, Pauline O’Connell and Theresa O’Reilly.

May Maureen Rest in Peace





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Kathleen Brigid RANSOME (née Murphy)

Ballyfarsson, Monasterevin, Kildare



Beloved wife of Henry and dear sister of the late Mary Kelly. Deeply regretted by her husband, her brothers Tom and Willie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and large circle of friends.

REST IN PEACE

Arriving at St. Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin, on Friday evening at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am following by burial in St John's Graveyard.