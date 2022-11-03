Kildare homeowner wants to build private tennis court

FILE PHOTO
A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council for a private tennis court beside an existing house.
The proposed facility is planned for an area beside a property in the Mariavilla region of Maynooth.
Access for vehicles and pedestrians and parking are also planned.
The designs include a new 2.4m high chain-link perimeter fence.
An additional 1m high netting on top of the fence is also in the plans.
