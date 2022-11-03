BREAKING: Plan to house 300 asylum seekers at a former Kildare sports venue

A storm is brewing over a plan to provide accommodation for 300 asylum seekers at a former sports venue in County Kildare.

It’s understood that the government wants to turn the former Kill equestrian centre into an accommodation base for asylum seekers coming to Ireland.

The plan has aroused protests from local residents and politicians who say the location of the centre, on a country road about a mile from Kill, makes it totally unsuitable.

It is also understood that Kildare County Council has told the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth that it has concerns about how effective the site can be.

“They have to be placed in locations that are suitable - not in the middle of the countryside,” said local councillor and Kildare County Council chairman Fintan Brett.

And he pointed out that KCC has already put forward venues as possible accommodation centres, including the former Red House Hotel between Naas and Newbridge.

It’s understood that the equestrian centre has not been used for that purpose in over a decade and it has been the subject of at least two planning permission applications since then.

