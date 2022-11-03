Christmas shopping season launched at Kildare Village

Christmas at Kildare Village is being officially launched today by singer-songwriter, Loah.

New Barretstown ambassador, radio and TV broadcaster Kathryn Thomas is also coming to launch The Enchanted Forest initiative with Barretstown, the Kildare Village charity partner.

MC Darren Kennedy introduced Kildare native, singer songwriter, Loah, on stage for a showstopping performance as she brought Christmas to life in the Village.

Kathryn Thomas revealed that Barretstown and Kildare Village are launching a Christmas gift for the Sustainable Gifter - The Enchanted Forest - in support of Barretstown. The Barretstown Enchanted Forest is a sustainable initiative in conjunction with the Tree Council of Ireland, launched today in Kildare Village, long-time supporters of Barretstown. Available exclusively this Christmas in Kildare Village and online at www.kildarevillage.com/ barretstown, a tree can be sponsored for a donation of €75 and will help Barretstown reach more children living with serious illness. A native Irish tree will be planted in the recipient’s honour in The Enchanted Forest, the recipient will receive a personalised certificate, including the unique tree reference number, and can visit their tree at Barretstown. One thousand native Irish trees will be planted in The Enchanted Forest at Barretstown, on the 500-acre estate in Co. Kildare. Thoughtful, sustainable, and supporting children living with serious illness, it’s the perfect gift.

Speaking about the Kildare Village Enchanted Forest launch, Irish TV and radio and TV broadcaster, Kathryn Thomas said “I am delighted and honoured to be a new Ambassador for Barretstown. I am a Mum to two beautiful girls – Ellie and Grace - which is why I’m so proud to be a part of this great initiative between Barretstown, the Tree Council of Ireland and Kildare Village - to help children living with serious illness. If you are looking for a unique, thoughtful, and sustainable gift this Christmas - a tree in The Enchanted Forest at Barretstown is ideal. It is a beautiful gift which is both sustainable and supports Barretstown.”

Commenting on the new initiative, Kildare Village Business Director, Victor Biffi Rosano commented, “We are honoured to be continuing our partnership with our DoGood charity partner, Barretstown, in a new and innovative way this Christmas. The Enchanted Forest space in Kildare Village will be a beautiful experience and will evoke curiosity for our guests. I’m confident that they will be delighted to learn how they can support this charity and the children and families that they work with, in a sustainable way.”

Speaking about the launch, Dee Ahearn, Chief Executive at Barretstown, said “We are very grateful to our charity partner, Kildare Village for promoting The Enchanted Forest to their guests with a dedicated Enchanted Forest unit and the option of purchasing online at kildarevillage.com to allow shoppers to purchase a unique gift for a loved one. The Enchanted Forest will be open to the public each year during the Barretstown Open Days, and Enchanted Tree owners are very welcome to visit their tree and see the impact of their support for children living with serious illness. We are delighted to have Kathryn Thomas on board as our charity Ambassador and to have her support in launching the Enchanted Forest in her first ambassadorial role for us.”

The Enchanted Forest is launching in time for Christmas but is also the perfect gift for birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, and christenings.

The Bicester Collection’s DO GOOD charity programme enables guests to extend their wishes to those in need. DO GOOD initiatives will be rolled out across the Villages throughout the festive season: Ingolstadt Village and Wertheim Village partner with Samaritan’s Purse, inviting guests to drop off a shoebox filled with presents for children in need, while Kildare Village will partner with Barretstown charity – offering the opportunity to sponsor a tree that will be planted in Barretstown’s Enchanted Forest. Meanwhile, Fidenza Village, La Roca Village and Las Rozas Village will support children’s charity Make-A-Wish.

Wrap up this season and enjoy starry-sky shopping in a joyful setting. New boutique openings in the Village include fashion brands ba&sh, American Vintage, and Claudie Pierlot, as well as new beauty arrivals from ELEMIS, Charlotte Tilbury, Pestle & Mortar and AYU. For the ultimate Christmas shopping day out with friends or family, pay a visit to the Personal Shopping Suites. Why not try out the special Christmas menus at the restaurants this season? With more than 120 brands, you’re bound to find the perfect gift this season.