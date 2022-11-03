Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, November 3

The death has occurred of Lauren (Loz) Holt

Maple Lawns, Kildare Town, Kildare



Peacefully, at Naas Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving partner Steven, children Brooke, Penny and baby Steve, parents Bruce and Teresa, brothers Barry and Cameron, sister Molly, grandmothers Joan and Mary, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Loz Rest In Peace

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to "The Friends of Naas General Hospital". Donations box in church.





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Brian Donohue

Maynooth, Kildare / Clondalkin, Dublin



Donohue Brian (30th October 2022) (Maynooth and late of Clondalkin, New York and SIAC Construction) suddenly, at home; beloved father of his adored daughters Ciara and Heather, loving son of Moira and Joe, much loved brother of Catriona, Antoinette, Patricia, John and Joseph; sadly missed by his loving daughters and their mother Veronica, parents, sisters, brothers, brothers-in-law Mark and Dara, nieces and nephews Sorsha, Alison, Shonagh, Ashling, Lawrence, Matthew, Joey, Conor, Hannah and Grace, aunts, uncles, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends wide and far from Dublin to New York.

May Brian rest in peace

Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Monastery Road, Clondalkin Village on Sunday from 2pm to 4pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11:30 am in Church of the Immaculate Conception, Clondalkin Village followed by burial in Newcastle Cemetery.

To view Brian’s funeral Mass on Monday at 11:30 please see link https://livestream.absentfriends.ie/BrianDonohue

Those of you who cannot attend the Funeral Mass, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book below.

Please Note: The link provided to live-stream the Funeral Mass is managed by an independent streaming company. The Funeral Home accepts NO responsibility for its functionality or interruption to a live transmission.

The death has occurred of Tom Fox

Ballyshannon, Carbury, Kildare, W91 HN2F



Peacefully at Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock. Predeceased by his parents John and Jane, brothers and sisters Jim, Peter, Ciss, Ettie, Sean, Paud and Nancy. Deeply regretted by his loving family, wife Mary, sadly missed by his children Jane, Trisha, Rosemary and Thomas, his adored grandchildren Shannon, Aaron, Clodagh, Rebekah, Dale and Noah, sons in law Sean and Bernard, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Tom Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home (Eircode W91 HN2F) this Thursday and Friday from 3pm to 7pm with Rosary at 7pm on Friday evening. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 1.30pm in The Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You can also take part in Tom's Funeral Mass on the Carbury Parish Webcam via the following link:

https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/webcam-derrinturn/

Personal messages of condolence can be left using the link at the bottom of this page. The family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this sad and difficult time.

House Private on Saturday Please

The death has occurred of Billy McDonnell

St. Joseph's Avenue, Newbridge, Kildare



Peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family. Brother of the late John, Tom, Kevin and Sheila. Sadly missed by his loving wife Marie, brothers Eric, Joseph and Anthony, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Billy Rest In Peace

Reposing at his family home on Thursday from 3pm with rosary at 7pm. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Friday to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for requiem Mass at 1pm. Mass will be live streamed at the following link https://newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to "The Renal Unit, Tallaght Hospital. Donations box in church.