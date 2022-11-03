Kildare Gardaí investigating damage to home in Derrinturn

Garda Station lantern
Damage was caused to the front door and sitting room window of a home in Derrinturn on Tuesday.
A light-coloured saloon car was seen driving around the area of Oakwood Park where the incident took place after 8pm.
A Garda statement said: "Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred at a residence in Derrinturn, Co. Kildare at approximately 8:10pm on Tuesday 1st November 2022.
"No arrests have been made at this time.
"Investigations are ongoing."
