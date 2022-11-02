Kildare animal charity My Lovely Horse Rescue receives fundraised money from digital firm

Team members from three TELUS International Ireland sites in Cork, Dublin and Mayo took part in the TELUS Days of Giving virtual challenge to walk, run or cycle 200km, the equivalent of the Ring of Kerry. Funds raised will support vital services for people living with depression and bi-polar disorder through Aware as well as supporting My Lovely Horse Rescue’s efforts in rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming equines and other animals at its centres in Cork and Kildare.

Additionally, 80 team members from TELUS International Ireland volunteered at the My Lovely Horse Rescue centre in Kildare. The team took on four main tasks over four hours: revamping the feedroom with a new layout and adding storage units; creating a dog play area; planting a 'Farmacy' of medicinal herbs and plants; and rejuvenating the garden to make a quiet place for the volunteers, as well as general painting and upkeep.

Speaking at the volunteer event, Roger Clancy, TELUS International Ireland’s VP of Operations and General Manager, said: “It is fantastic to be here with our team members today, volunteering with one of our charity partners, My Lovely Horse Rescue. Supporting the community is central to our culture at TELUS International and making a meaningful impact is a priority for our team members.”

He added: “We are very proud of the team’s recent fundraising efforts to raise €44,000 for their two chosen charities, Aware and My Lovely Horse Rescue.”

Daniela Illuminati, Senior Site Director at TELUS International commented: “I am delighted to join team members for our TELUS Days of Giving event. This is an opportunity for us to give back to our community. Volunteer days are an integral part of TELUS International Ireland’s award-winning CSR programme.”

In addition to raising €44,000, which will be divided equally between TELUS International Ireland’s non-profit partners, My Lovely Horse Rescue and Aware, each team member completing the TELUS Days of Giving virtual challenge had the option of having five trees planted on their behalf or to help develop recycling ecosystems in coastal communities.

Globally, TELUS Days of Giving events bring together team members and retirees, and their families and friends in each of the regions where TELUS International operates to make a powerful positive impact in their local communities.