Biker flying it at 140km per hour on wet roads - gets fine

The motorcyclist clocked at 140km/hr / Image: An Garda Siochana
This motorcyclist was clocked at travelling over 140km per hour in a 100km/hr zone on wet roads.
The detection was made by Mayo Roads Policing Unit over the Bank Holiday weekend.
Gardaí said road conditions at the time were wet and dangerous.
Gardaí also detected a car driving at 154km/h in a 100km/h zone.
Both vehicles were stopped and the drivers received fines.
Línte na Farraige art installation at Commodore John Barry Monument, Ballast Bank and Wexford Town Promenade. (Image credit: Climate Action Regional Office – Dublin.)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.