LATEST: Female punched in head on bus going through Kildare

Kildare Gardaí are investigating an incident in which a female bus passenger was assaulted on Friday evening, October 28.
The alleged assault took place in the Coill Dubh area onboard the 120 service between Dublin and Edenderry which is run by Go Ahead Ireland.
Gardaí said the victim was not seriously physically injured but was traumatised by the incident.
Anybody with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station.
A Garda statement said: "Gardaí are investigating an alleged incident of assault on a bus service in the area of Kyleduff, Co. Kildare at approximately 18:50 on the 28th October, 2022.
"Enquiries are ongoing. No further information is available at this time."
