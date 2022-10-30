KILDARE: Revamp due for Moone Village Bridge

Moone village bridge / GOOGLEMAPS
Moone Village Bridge in south Kildare is to get a major revamp after planning permission for significant works has been granted.
The single span structure runs over the River Greese.
The estimated value of the works is €500,000, according to the Construction Information Service database.
Works
The works include the replacement of soft grass verges with concrete rubbing strips and the installation of stainless-steel drainage pipes.
The walls of the bridge will be cleared of vegetation and repointed.
Missing or damaged sections of the parapet wall and copping will also be repaired.
Loose mortar around the arch will be raked and repointed.
Fencing will also be installed at the site.
Material that has built up in the downstream riverbed will be removed.
Submissions on the project were received by An Bord Pleanála before it made its decision to grant approval.
