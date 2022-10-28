Search

28 Oct 2022

Kildare man claims his ex-partner threatened to kill him

ORDER SOUGHT

Kildare man claims his ex-partner threatened to kill him

Naas courthouse

Reporter:

Court reporter

28 Oct 2022 6:20 PM

A man seeking an interim barring order said that his ex-partner threatened to murder him.

The man made the allegation at an in-camera (in private) domestic violence hearing at Naas District Court on Thursday, October 27.

Speaking to Judge Brendan O’ Reilly, he said that he had been with his ex-partner, who he also shared a son with, for over ten years, but they broke up two years ago.

He added that he now had sole custody over his son following a legal ruling.

The man claimed that she called his phone '44 times alone' on Wednesday last.

When asked by the judge if he answered the phone calls, he replied: "Some of them, yes. During the calls, she was very sporadic."

Kildare man charged with assault at Electric Picnic: Court hears alleged victim will need "brain scan every year for the rest of his life"

Kildare hotel owner and manager fined for Covid-19 regulation breach

He also alleged that she threatened to kill him over the phone.

He admitted that she had been violent towards him in the past, and also 'swung' at him on Monday when she turned up to his home.

When asked if he attended the hospital, the man replied that he didn’t, as he did not sustain any injuries.

He did however say that he called the gardaí in relation to the incident.

The man’s legal team also said that she took out a protection order against him from another jurisdiction in an attempt to intimidate him, and has also told the man's manager in work that he had abused her.

The judge denied to grant an interim barring order for the man, but did agree agreed to grant a protection order.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media