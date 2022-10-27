Search

27 Oct 2022

Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, October 27

Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, October 27

RIP to the late Nora Leonard, Conor Cagney, Mairtin O'Meara and Paddy Kelly

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

27 Oct 2022 12:43 PM

The death has occurred of Cornelius (Conor) CAGNEY
Woodlands, Naas, Kildare / Croom, Limerick

Woodlands, Naas, Co. Kildare and formerly of Morenane, Croom, Co. Limerick.

 

Peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Naas Hospital, Cornelius passed away surrounded by his devoted daughters.

 

Beloved husband of the late Helena, sadly missed by his loving daughters Genevieve and Hélène, son-in-law Kieron, grandchildren Maëlle, Aela and Tadg. Deeply regretted by his sister Breda, brothers Liam, Vincent, John, Gerard and Martin, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

 

“May Cornelius Rest In Peace”

 

Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Thursday October 27, 5pm to 7pm, with prayers at 6.30pm. Funeral on Friday morning with Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Peter’s Church, Two Mile House, Naas followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass will be streamed from the Naas Parish website on www.naasparish.ie

House Strictly Private Please

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Kelly
Old Grange, Monasterevin, Kildare

Late of Oghill Nursing Home. peacefully in his 96th year. Husband of the late Peggy and father of the late Pat. Sadly missed by his loving family Geraldine, Suzanne, Colm, Ann and Michelle, sons-in-law, grandchildren Ciara, Aoife, Sinead, Sophie, Jack, Matthew and Sarah, brothers and sisters, brothers and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

 

May Paddy rest in peace

 

Reposing at his daughter Geraldine's residence (Clonegath -W34 HY97) on Thursday with prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Friday morning to arrive at St. Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin for requiem mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Evins Cemetery, Monasterevin. Paddy's funeral Mass can be viewed at the following link;

http://www.monasterevinparish.ie/

The death has occurred of Nora LEONARD (née McCormick)
Oak Glade, Naas, Kildare / Rochestown, Cork / Antrim

Beloved wife of Nick and mother of Michael, Liz, Nicola, John and Catherine, sister of Ena, Kathleen, Anne, James, Donal, Tommy and Joseph. Sadly missed by her loving husband and family, daughters-in-law Patrice and Lynda, sons-in-law John, Paul and John, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

 

"May Nora Rest In Peace"

 

Reposing at her daughter Nicola's home in Millbridge Court, Mill Lane, Naas on Friday from 4pm to 7pm with prayers at 6.30pm. Funeral on Saturday morning with Requiem Mass at 10.30am in the Church of The Irish Martyrs, Ballycane, Naas and afterwards to St. Corban's Cemetery, Dublin Road, Naas.

 

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to The Barrettstown Children's Charity on their website at;

https://www.barretstown.org/support/donate/

The death has occurred of Sr. Paula O'Dwyer
Portlaoise, Laois / Kilcock, Kildare

O’Dwyer, Sr. Paula, in her 103rd year, formerly of Presentation Sisters Portlaoise, 25th October 2022, peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Shalom Nursing Home, Kilcock, Co. Kildare. Predeceased by her parents James and Elizabeth, her brother Jack and sister Mary. Deeply regretted by her cousins especially Helen, Presentation Community, relatives, past pupils and friends.

 

Rest in Peace

 

Reposing in Shalom Nursing Home, Kilcock on Thursday, 27th October 2022, from 3pm to 4.30 pm, followed by removal to St Peter and Paul Church, Portlaoise arriving at 6.30 pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, 28th October 2022, at 12 noon, followed by burial in St Peter and Paul cemetery. Funeral may be followed on www.portlaoiseparish.ie

 

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis

The death has occurred of Mairtin O'MEARA
Naas, Kildare / Nenagh, Tipperary

O’Meara (Ashfield Park, Naas, Co. Kildare and formerly of Nenagh, Co. Tipperary) – Oct 25, 2022, (peacefully), surrounded by his loving family, at home, Mairtin, beloved husband of Barbara, loving father of Cian, Dervla, Eoin and Orla and dear brother of Ciaran, Philomena, Treasa and the late Maura and Padraig; Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, brother, sisters, son-in-law Mark, daughters-in-law Elaine and Sophia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Ava, Evan, Tadhg, Emily, Cillian, Aidan, Rian and Emma, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

 

Reposing at his home on Thursday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballycane, Naas, (Eircode W91K6CT), arriving for 11am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to MSA Trust and St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh, Co. Kildare. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

 

“Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media