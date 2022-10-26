Sentenced and disqualified for driving offences in Kildare

A ten-month sentence and a ten year disqualification was handed down to a man on Thursday, October 20, who pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

Tomas Ziznevskis, with an address listed as 39 Barrowvale, Graiguecullen in County Carlow, admitted his crime.

Naas District Court was told that the 30-year-old committed the offence on January 27 in 2018 at the Old Higgins Road in the Curragh Camp.

It was heard that Mr Ziznevskis was found to have had no insurance and no driving licence, as he had been disqualified from driving at the time, and made admissions to the offence to gardaí at the time.

Judge Desmond Zaidan was told by gardaí that Mr Ziznevskis had 21 previous convictions, which included five for drink-driving, four for driving with no insurance, and one conviction for driving while disqualified.

Defending Mr Ziznevskis was barrister Mark Gibbons, who told the judge that his client had 'a lack of maturity' at the time of the offence.

However, he insisted that his client 'has matured since (the incident)'.

AFFRONT

Mr Gibbons also said his client has a young son.

After hearing the details, Judge Zaidan said to Mr Gibbons: "You have done your best for your client, but this is an affront not only to law and order, but to justice."

The judge sentenced Mr Ziznevskis to ten months in prison: five months for the dangerous driving offence, and five months for the no insurance offence, in addition to a 10-year disqualification.