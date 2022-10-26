Kildare man who allegedly assaulted pregnant ex-partner sent forward for trial

File photo: Naas Courthouse
A man in his 20s who has been accused of assaulting an ex-girlfriend, who was also pregnant at the time, has had his case sent forward for trial.
The accused, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the alleged victim, allegedly assaulted the woman in Kildare on a date in 2021.
Judge Desmond Zaidan imposed reporting restrictions in the case due to this reason.
It was heard in Naas District Court on Thursday, October 20, that the defendant was charged with assault causing harm.
A book of evidence was also served on the accused on that date.
The judge sent the case forward for trial to the present sittings of Naas Circuit Criminal Court, which commenced on October 11 last.
