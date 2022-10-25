KILDARE: Gullies to be cleaned to prevent flooding

Flooding at Kilcullen Road, Naas in 2020
Kildare County Council is to clean gullies at a number of locations in the Naas area in an effort to prevent flooding this winter.
Cllr Colm Kenny asked KCC about plans to alleviate the extensive rainfall-associated flooding occurring outside Rathasker Heights, at Kilcullen road.
KCC said it is currently undertaking a gully cleaning programme on the main routes in Naas and will include this location in this programme. A new surface water system proposed for this location as part of the Kilcullen Road cycle scheme and constrtuction will commence on this in the coming months.
