Serving and retired gardaí receive medals in Kilcullen to mark 100 years of the force in Kildare

Serving and retired gardaí with their commemoration medals
An event to mark the centenary of gardaí in County Kildare was held in Kilcullen on Saturday.
Serving and retired officers were presented with medals by Supt Oliver Henry of the Naas Garda District.
There was also a display of garda memorabilia such as uniforms and equipment.
A parade of serving and past members of the force was also part of the event.
RTÉ has successfully secured these broadcast rights for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 through a European Broadcasting Union (EBU) agreement. PIC: Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.