24 Oct 2022

Juvenile details effects alleged assault had on him to Kildare court

File photo: Naas Courthouse

Reporter:

Court reporter

24 Oct 2022 12:30 PM

A juvenile outlined the effects that an alleged assault had on him to Naas District Court on Thursday, October 20.

Judge Desmond Zaidan read out the victim impact statement of a teenage boy who was allegedly assaulted by one of his peers.

It was heard that the alleged injured party did not wish to testify, while the defendant did not appear in court.

In the statement the alleged victim said that an argument arose after the defendant allegedly took a hydroflask from him.

The defendant then allegedly threatened to assault the teenager, and followed up on this threat by allegedly assaulting him as he walked home from school.

The boy said that he sustained a chipped tooth and bruising to his face, particularly to his eyelids and lips.

He also claimed that the defendant also stole a sum of money from him immediately after the assault.

"I had to take painkillers for my teeth, and I will need reconstructive work," he said.

The boy also said that he has missed days of school because of the alleged incident, and when he does go to school, he is collected from it as he is now too scared to walk home alone.

Judge Zaidan noted that the allegations were 'very serious'.

He adjourned the case to November 11 for sentencing, in addition to presentation of a probation report.

The defendant was granted bail until the case returns to court.

