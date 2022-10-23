Teenager (15) missing from home since Friday

Melissa McDonnell
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Melissa McDonnell, aged 15 years, missing from Killeshin Road, Carlow since Friday.
Melissa is 5’ 3” in height and of a slim build.
She has dark blonde hair and green eyes.
When last seen Melissa was wearing a pink dress and a dark leather jacket.
Anyone with any information on Melissa's whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on (059) 9174300 or any Garda station.
