LATEST: Two Kildare stud farms go under hammer with combined guide price of nearly €3.5m

Coonan Property have announced the sale of two Kildare stud farms by auction - Pickering Stud and Windgates Stud.

The auctions will take place on November 3rd at 3pm in the K-Club in Straffan.

Both farms are located in the thoroughbred county and offer superb facilities for any thriving or burgeoning stud farm businesses, sport horse enthusiasts or farming enterprises.

The stud farms are part of the world renowned Derrinstown Stud and offer bloodstock facilities of the highest calibre, with quality, care, and passion visible at every turn.

Pickering Stud

Firstly, Pickering Stud is a stunning property. As you enter via the beautiful tree lined avenue with paddocks on either side, you will immediately know this is a special setting.

WATCH VIDEO

There are 104 acres of top-quality lands laid out in ten divisions, all stud railed and with great internal road access. The stable yard is equipped with 29 loose boxes, a four bay hayshed including feed room, and a three-bay indoor arena.

There is also an outdoor lunging ring, a six-bay horse walker and modern cattle handling facilities amongst the resources available.

The residence is a three-bedroom property that extends to 1,025 sq.ft. and has a private rear garden. Pickering Stud is in the townland of Corbally, which is situated in the lavish green countryside between Maynooth and Celbridge. Being equidistant from both towns, it has a multitude of amenities to hand. From shops, banks, supermarkets, hotels, restaurants and

cafés to schools and a university.

Dublin airport and Dublin City Centre are both within easy reach due to a great road network, M4 and M7, alongside superb public transport options to and from both towns including a train service at Maynooth & Hazelhatch. The area also

benefits from having multiple luxury hotels on its doorstep including Barberstown Castle and the 5-star resorts at the K-Club and Carton House, both with championship golf courses to hand.

Pickering Stud is guiding in excess of €2,200,000.

Windgates Stud

Windgates Stud is also located in the countryside, just west of Celbridge. This stud farm will charm you as soon as you arrive at the property.

There is a country style residence on offer here alongside 53 acres of great quality lands. It has over 600m of road frontage onto the Maynooth to Straffan road, close to the renowned Barberstown Castle.

WATCH VIDEO

The lands beyond are laid out in nine distinct divisions with stud rail fencing and mature hedgerows to internal and external boundaries. The property has the advantage of two entrances, one to the main house and the second to the yard, and a very good road network throughout. There are 17 loose boxes and two all-weather turn out paddocks on offer. There is also a staff room off the stables, a feed room and two storerooms. The residence is a two storey four-bedroom

farmhouse which extends to c. 1,500 sq.ft. and is a quintessential farmyard house. It needs renovation, but when this is done would provide a very fine countryside home.

Windgates Stud is guiding in the excess of €1,150,000.



The north Kildare area gives easy access to bloodstock auctions, plus race venues such as the Curragh, Punchestown, Naas and Leopardstown all of which add to the attraction of these farms.

Both prestigious farms are For Sale by Public Auction. The auctions will take place on November 3rd at 3.00pm in the K-Club in Straffan.

Will Coonan of Coonan Property commented that “Both Windgates Stud and Pickering Stud are both very attractive due to their acreage and location within north Kildare. Both farms will suit a large number of purchasers and we anticipate strong interest with the renewed focus on country living”.

Further information is available at www.windgatesstud.ie and www.pickeringstud.ie.