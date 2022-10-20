Search

20 Oct 2022

Kildare: Naas student wins national carbon monoxide safety competition

Alex Magdziarz from sixth class in Scoil an Linbh Íosa in Naas with his prizes

Daragh Nolan

20 Oct 2022 3:20 PM

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Alex Magdziarz from sixth class in Scoil an Linbh Íosa in Naas won a nationwide poster competition to raise awareness of carbon monoxide and the dangers that it can pose in our homes.

Earlier this year, Gas Networks Ireland, in partnership with Junior Achievement Ireland (JAI), called for entries to its carbon monoxide safety poster competition. Students who completed the ‘Energize’ Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) educational programme were eligible to enter.

The competition received numerous amazing entries from all over Ireland, but it was Alex’s poster which was deemed the winner. Alex’s poster outlined the importance of having a carbon monoxide alarm in your house, as carbon monoxide is invisible.

Speaking as she presented Scoil an Linbh Íosa with an iPad for use in their school classroom, Gas Networks Ireland’s Social Sustainability Manager, Gráinne O’Reilly said, "Science, technology, engineering and maths expertise is at the centre of our business, so we’re big supporters of STEM education. Congratulations to Alex and indeed all in Scoil an Linbh Íosa for winning term three of the 2021/22 Energize poster competition. Particularly as art is such a wonderful medium to use when engaging with STEM, so we are always excited to see so many creative entries.  

"We are delighted that 3,400 students from 100 schools nationwide engaged with Energize last year. Most importantly, more students are now aware of the dangers of carbon monoxide and the importance of having a working carbon monoxide installed."

The Energize programme delivers science to primary school students around Ireland through practical and engaging lessons to cultivate interest in the subject so students continue with it to second level education. Carbon monoxide awareness is an important element of the programme.

JAI, which last year marked 10 years in partnership with Gas Networks Ireland, now runs its successful STEM education programme, Energize, online. The resources from the programme are also available free to download at www.jai.ie to support learning at home.

Scoil an Linbh Íosa’s sixth class teacher, Aisling Dunbar said, "My class thoroughly enjoyed the Energize programme which brought science to life through fun and interactive sessions reflecting the curriculum. The programme enables pupils to understand career possibilities in STEM areas and encouraged them to continue with science in second-level education.

"We are delighted that Alex won this award. All our sixth-class pupils engaged in the poster competition and grasped the important safety messages related to carbon monoxide with wonderful creativity. Thanks to JAI and Gas Networks Ireland; and also, to Deesha Gupta from Deloitte who helped deliver the programme.”

