Kildare couple raise over €20k in memory of son who died aged 11

PICTURED ABOVE: Laura Daly, Rachel Daly Childrens Health Foundation, Liz Cronin Children's Health Foundation, Fiona Killeen Barretstown, Ian Daly and Dr. Michael Capra, CHI with cheques from the fundraising from Ian Daly Swim A Mile With A Smile outside CHI at Crumlin.

Brian and Laura Daly, Celbridge, Co Kildare paid a special visit to CHI at Crumlin this month, meeting with Dr. Maureen O’Sullivan, Consultant Paediatric Pathologist, Dr Michael Capra to hand over this years fundraising from the Ian Daly Swim A Mile With A Smile.

Since 2004 Laura & Brian Daly from Celbridge have organised the Ian Daly Swim a Mile with a Smile event, in loving memory of their son Ian who died from cancer in 2003, aged 11.

Ian got through his treatment with the bravest attitude you could wish someone to have, he was a source of encouragement to his pals and teacher, he even found time to encourage other children that were going through similar experiences to him.

This annual event has been organised in his memory, it is a fun, family orientated challenge where everyone is encouraged to take part – just like Ian would have wanted.

Now in its 19th year the swim raises funds for Child Cancer care with all the proceeds going to Children’s Health Foundation and Barretstown. The Daly family have raised over €647,000 since the event begun in 2002.

Commenting on Brian & Laura’s incredible fundraising, Rachel Daly, Community Engagement Manager said “From all of us in Children’s Health Foundation and on behalf of the staff and families in CHI at Crumlin, we would like to express our deepest gratitude to Brian & Laura for raising the vital funds to help give every sick child every possible chance to survive, thrive and live to their potential through paediatric research.

When you have a sick child in hospital, it is so important to know that they are getting the world-class treatment they deserve. Here in Children’s Health Foundation we are committed to supporting the expert care that the frontline teams in CHI give to sick children and their families every single moment of every single day.

We would also like to thank each and every person who supported Brian & Laura’s fundraiser – your generosity will make a real difference for sick children.”

Brian & Laura Daly said “ We are delighted that the funds raised from the Ian Daly Swim A Mile With A Smile which supports two very important charities in CHI Crumlin and Barretstown. The work they do in helping seriously ill children deal with their illness is so important in the children’s recovery. Since the swim began 19 years ago it has raised over €670,000 for the charities. Not only does the swim raise funds to help their good work continue but it also a fitting legacy to our son, Ian.