Search

20 Oct 2022

LATEST: Well-known Kildare service station put up for sale

LATEST: Well-known Kildare service station put up for sale

Applegreen Service Station in Naas

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

20 Oct 2022 12:03 PM

The Applegreen Service Station on the Sallins Road, Naas, Kildare has been offered for sale on the iamsold.ie website with bids of over €1.9m.

This investment property consists of the Applegreen Service Station and complementary commercial outlets on a plot of approx. 1 acre.

The commercial property is in an excellent trading location on Sallins Road, Naas, Kildare, just 30 minutes from Dublin off the main motorway to Cork City.

The service station itself offers a forecourt with 4 x double sided pump terminals under a canopy, a double bay car wash and valeting system, a parcel motel, self-service launder-mat, a 270 sq.m. convenience store with toilets and a workshop.

The property is let to Petrogas Group Ltd under a 21 year FRI lease from 26th October 2016.

The next review is in Aug 2026 and will be based on the CPI (Consumer Price Index).

Current rent is €145,000 per annum until 2026, offering an initial net yield of c. 7%.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media