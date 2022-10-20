LATEST: Well-known Kildare service station put up for sale

Applegreen Service Station in Naas
The Applegreen Service Station on the Sallins Road, Naas, Kildare has been offered for sale on the iamsold.ie website with bids of over €1.9m.
This investment property consists of the Applegreen Service Station and complementary commercial outlets on a plot of approx. 1 acre.
The commercial property is in an excellent trading location on Sallins Road, Naas, Kildare, just 30 minutes from Dublin off the main motorway to Cork City.
The service station itself offers a forecourt with 4 x double sided pump terminals under a canopy, a double bay car wash and valeting system, a parcel motel, self-service launder-mat, a 270 sq.m. convenience store with toilets and a workshop.
The property is let to Petrogas Group Ltd under a 21 year FRI lease from 26th October 2016.
The next review is in Aug 2026 and will be based on the CPI (Consumer Price Index).
Current rent is €145,000 per annum until 2026, offering an initial net yield of c. 7%.
