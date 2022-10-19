Yeehaw! Naas Musical Society putting finishing touches to Oklahoma! musical

Cast members in Oklahoma! Photo: Aishling Conway
Naas Musical Society presents OKLAHOMA! on stage in the Moat Theatre from November 12-18.
The cast have been busy rehearsing since August under the direction of Mona Conroy as director, Grace McGrath as choreographer and Mairéad McKenna as Musical Director.
This Rodgers and Hammerstein classic will have you dancing in your seats with songs such as ‘Farmer and the Cowman’, ‘Kansas City’, ‘It’s A Scandal! It’s An Outrage!’
And the title song ‘Oklahoma’’. A show with romance, comedy and fun for all, there’s something for everyone!
Book your tickets quick as they are selling fast!
