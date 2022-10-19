Missing Kildare man last seen nearly a month ago is found

Terry Dunne
A missing Kildare man who was last seen almost a month ago has been located safe and well, gardaí said.
Earlier this month, gardaí had sought assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of 35-year-old Terry Dunne.
Terry who was missing from his home in Monasterevin, was last seen on Tuesday, September 20 in Newbridge.
However a garda statement said today: "Terry Dunne been found safe and well.
"An Garda Síochána would like to thank the public and media for their assistance in this matter."
