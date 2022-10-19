Search

19 Oct 2022

National Learning Network Kildare hosting Certification Awards tonight in Naas

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

19 Oct 2022 10:56 AM

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

The National Learning Network Kildare is hosting their Certification Awards tonight in Lawlor's Hotel, Naas.

National Learning Network is a progressive leader in the delivery of personalised education, training, and development opportunities for people with disabilities or people requiring additional supports throughout Irish communities. 

National Learning Network’s Kildare Centre in Naas, Maynooth and Athy provides training to over 115 people per year who are out of work due an accident, illness or disability. Our training courses offer students recognised QQI certification and the chance to build their skills and confidence in preparation for moving to further education, training or employment. 

Between 2017 and 2022, more than 2,400 people with disabilities and those with additional needs, across Ireland, have been supported into employment through training with National Learning Network. This has resulted in some participants gaining employment in companies such as Ryanair, Facebook, eir, Mr. Price and across the hospitality and tourism industry. 

This event will be a great celebration for our centre and our students and we would be delighted if you could attend to experience, first hand, the impact NLN has on the lives of students in your constituency. 

