Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, October 19

The death has occurred of Liam MURRAY

Clane, Kildare / Celbridge, Kildare



MURRAY Liam (Clane, Co. Kildare and formerly of St. Patrick’s Park, Celbridge, Co. Kildare) October 17th, 2022 (peacefully) surrounded by his family and in the loving care of the staff at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Predeceased by his brothers Patrick and Paul. Sadly missed by his loving children Tom and Gráinne and their mother Barbara, sisters Mary, Helen and Doris, brothers Martin, Maurice and Luke, uncle Liam and his wife Marie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and a wide circle of loyal/close friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 9pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Thursday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by cremation in Newland's Cross Crematorium. Liam’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by following this LINK on Thursday morning.

Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”

The death has occurred of John Heslin

Oaklawn West, Leixlip, Kildare / Inchicore, Dublin



Heslin, John (Sean), Oaklawn West, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and late of Connolly Gardens, Inchicore, Dublin 8, October 17th 2022, suddenly, deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, son Colin, daughter Shauna, sisters Pattie, Kathleen, Pauline, Rosaleen and Rita, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, and a large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace







Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of John Joe KELLY

John Street, Newbridge, Kildare



KELLY John Joe (John Street, Newbridge & formerly of Barrettstown) – 17th October 2022 (peacefully) at Tallaght Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Tom and Mary and his brother Tom. Sadly missed by his loving family, his daughters Jennifer and Sonya and their mother Teresa, son-in-law Peter, grandchildren Shanice, Keeley and Madison, great grandson Kaiden, brothers Con and Des, sister Vera, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces and nephews, and his dear friends Eileen and Francis, extended family, relatives and friends.

May John Joe Rest in Peace

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy’s Funeral Home, Newbridge from 4pm on Wednesday with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church for 11am Mass. Mass will be live streamed on https://newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church Funeral afterwards to Barrettstown Cemetery, Newbridge.

The death has occurred of Patrick Cooke

Shean House, Athy, Kildare, R14 H343 / Laois



Peacefully, after a short illness, at Naas General Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Margaret (Pearl) and his brother Eddie. Deeply regretted by his loving children Tony, Mary, Kate, Margaret, Anne, Louise, P.J., Frances, Noelle and Fiona, sister Mary (Fitzpatrick, Monasterevin), sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence (R14 H343) on Tuesday evening (October 18th) from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am, see link http://www.parishofathy.ie/. Burial afterwards in Ratheniska Cemetery.

House private Wednesday morning please.

Those who would like to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so in the 'Condolence' section below.

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Gartland

Mount Carmel, Newbridge, Kildare / Duleek, Meath



Formerly of Duleek, Co. Meath and the Curragh Camp. Ex-Corporal, Defense Forces, Military Police, The Curragh Camp. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Brigids Hospice, The Curragh surrounded by his loving family. Husband of the late Catherine (Kay). Sadly missed by his loving sons Peter and Damien, daughter-in-law Carol, grandchildren Aaron, Amy and Laura, brother Anthony, sister Madeleine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Make Joe rest in peace.

Reposing at his family home from 5pm on Tuesday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to “The Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh“. Donations box in church.

Mass will be live streamed on https://newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church.