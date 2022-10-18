KILDARE: €250k revamp of health facility in Monasterevin

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
Works worth over €250,000 have begun on a health care centre on Drogheda Street in Monasterevin.
The project involves the refurbishment, alterations and extension of the existing building which is a protected structure.
The alterations include the demolition of single storey extensions to the rear of the existing building.
A new part two storey part single storey extension will be constructed to the rear, according to Construction Information Services.
An existing out-building to the rear will be refurbished and converted.
