Firefighters battle early Halloween bonfire off N7 last night

The scene of the fire off the N7 (Photo: Dublin Fire Brigade)
This was the scene last night as firefighters were called out to extinguish a Halloween bonfire stockpile off the N7 in CityWest area.
Dublin Fire Brigade said that stockpiles of flammable material set alight can spread to nearby property.
A spokesperson added: "If you are worried about a bonfire "stash" your local authority will remove and dispose of it safely."
Kildare Co Council said: "[Local] bonfires are illegal, and no permission is granted by Kildare County Council for them.
"We will consult with An Gardai Síochána in relation to the issue."
However, the ultimate solution to the issue is local communities acting responsibly and not organising the bonfires or participating in the events on the night or providing material for them."
