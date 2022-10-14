KILDARE: Naas gardaí said van driver initially gave false name and turned out to be disqualified

The vehicle at the scene / NAAS ROADS POLICING
Naas Roads Policing Unit on patrol stopped this van on the R403 Dublin Road in Clane recently.
Officers said the driver initially gave a false name.
The motorist was later discovered to be a disqualified driver with no insurance or driving licence.
The van was impounded and the driver was arrested and charged.
Court proceedings will follow in coming weeks.
