NEW: Expansion plans for one of best known bars in Kildare

A planning application was been submitted to Kildare County Council for a proposed extension at the "Harp Bar" or "MJ McEnerneys" in Kildare town.

Located on White Abbey Road on the west of the town, the pub has close links with GAA clubs and is popular for live sports coverage.

The owners want to extend the pub area into outbuildings at the rear where it is proposed to build a new bar, toilets and offices.

Permission is required to retain a partially completed first floor residential extension to the existing first floor residence over the existing ground floor public house.

New planning permission is sought for the completion of this first floor residential extension and other alterations including independent stair access.

Also in the documents is plans for the extension of the ground floor public house into the existing outbuildings which will be refurbished to incorporate a bar area, toilets and a bar.

The overall single storey and 1.5 storey extension will be comprised of a courtyard type development.

Existing temporary timber bar structures to the rear will be removed as part of the proposals.