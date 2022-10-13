Search

13 Oct 2022

KILDARE ENTERTAINMENT: The story of Annie Moore returns to the Moat Theatre

Reporter:

Niamh O'Donoghue

13 Oct 2022 12:00 PM

The story of Annie Moore, first immigrant through Ellis Island in 1892 makes a welcome return to the Moat Theatre at the end of the month.

Composed and devised by Paul Linehan, ‘Annie Moore- First Immigrant’ is a brand-new musical and historical account of the young girl and her adventures in America. This project is more than two years in the making, and has already received hugely positive reviews from a sell-out audience at its premiere last May.

Ten new and original songs, coupled with a well-crafted narration and a dramatised “American Wake”, combine to illustrate a life of hardship and struggle in a bid to triumph over adversity. It explores the theme of immigration, through the lens of Annie’s experiences and the different phases of her life, the characters she met on her journey, success and losses and ultimately her family’s integration into the U.S.

The evocative lyrics of the songs in a variety of styles enlighten and challenge the audience as they express different characters’ views on the immigrants arriving to America.

Starring Clodagh Donnelly as “Annie”, Paul Linehan as “Gus”, Seán O Keeffe as “Grandad”, with Mario Corrigan as the narrator, and a terrific live band, all the elements combine to create a fantastic evening's entertainment of tuneful new music with familiar themes of immigration and love, coupled with a thought-provoking call to reflect on our perceptions of those on the margins of society. The show will return to the Moat Theatre, Naas on Sunday October 30, before heading to the Visual in Carlow on February 11, and for Annie Moore’s hometown of Cork City with a performance on Sunday April 2 in the Everyman Palace Theatre.

