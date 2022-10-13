Second phase of public consultation process for the Curragh Plains begins

Kildare County Council and the Department of Defence have commenced the second phase of public consultation process for the Curragh Plains.

This project is about highlighting the importance and significance of the Curragh Plains and developing policies and management actions that will make sure the area is appropriately conserved, managed, maintained and interpreted. This phase of public consultation is focused on the draft policies in the Conservation Management Plan and draft proposals for the Interpretation and Wayfinding Plan for the Curragh Plains.

A preliminary public consultation exercise was undertaken between the 15th March to the 12th of April 2021 to help establish an understanding of what aspects of the Curragh Plains are important and why. Approximately 3,700 responses were received which demonstrates the strength of feeling both for this project and this important place.

The Paul Hogarth Company led team has developed a suite of draft policies for the Conservation Management Plan and proposals for the Interpretation and Wayfinding Plan which are based around the submissions from the first consultation process. The second consultation process is now open for members of the public to take part and help shape the approach for the plan.



To have your say, interested parties are invited to share your views and opinions through an online survey that is available on www.curraghplains.ie/have- your-say . With a diverse range of people with different interests in the Curragh Plains, it is vital to have public participation in this process to help inform the outcome.

The consultation on the draft policies and proposals is open from: 12th October until 2ndNovember 2022

A “drop-in” event will also be held on the 19th of October between 4.00pm and 8.00pm at the Curragh Racecourse for those that wish to attend and share their thoughts.

