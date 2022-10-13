Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, October 13

The death has occurred of Denis Critchley

Rathcoole, Dublin / Kildare



Critchley Denis (Dinny) (10th October 2022) (Rathcoole and late of Quinsboro, Co. Kildare) suddenly, in the kind care of all the staff of Tallaght Hospital; beloved husband of the late Margaret (Gretta), loving brother of Sister Mary and the late Pat, Mattie, Johnny and Tommy sadly missed by his loving sister, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends

May he rest in peace

Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Monastery Road, Clondalkin Village on Tuesday from 4 pm to 6 pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday(19th October 2022) at 12 noon in Church of the Holy Family, Rathcoole followed by burial in Saggart Cemetery.

he death has occurred of Julia Fallon

Currane, Achill, Mayo / Kildare



Julia Fallon, Currane, Achill – peacefully at Ryvale Nursing Home, Leixlip, Co. Kildare.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Colm Heslin

Castleroe, Maganey, Kildare



Predeceased by his brother Ollie. Sadly missed by his fiancèe Michelle, his mother Mary, father Mick,brothers Terence and Fergal Michelle's parents Jim and Rita Kemmy and family, sisters-in-law Sophia, Averil and Marie, nephews Seth, Caleb, Fionn, nieces Amelia, Elodie, Isabella, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends.

MAY COLM REST IN PEACE

Reposing at his parent's residence (R93CK46) from 10am on Thursday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday to The Church of St. Laurence O'Toole, Levitstown, for Requiem Mass at 1pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Colm's funeral Mass can be viewed on https://funeralslive.ie/colm-heslin/

WALKING TO CHURCH FROM LEVITSTOWN SCHOOL.

HOUSE PRIVATE ON FRIDAY MORNING PLEASE.

The death has occurred of Peter Little

Abbeyfield, Kilcock, Kildare, W23 NP04 / Naas, Kildare / Beaumont, Dublin



Formerly of Johnstown, Naas & The Irish Times. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at St.Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, surrounded by his loving family following a short illness bravely borne. Peter, sadly missed by his loving wife Phyllis, daughter Geraldine & son Declan, grandchildren Taylor, Katie & Ciaran, sisters Mary, Margaret & Bernadette, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home in Abbeyfield on Thursday from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Friday in the Church of St. Coca, Kilcock followed by burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Kilcock. You can view Peter's funeral Mass on the following link

https://www.kilcockandnewtownparish.ie/webcam/

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu to St.Francis Hospice.

The death has occurred of Hazel Foley

Ballymore Eustace, Kildare



Foley, Hazel, Doire Cloch, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare. 10th October 2022, peacefully at home. Wife of the late Patrick. Mother of Jane, Vicky, and Georgina. Will be dearly missed by her family, sons in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, Carers, neighbours, and friends.

Funeral to St. John’s Church, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare on Thursday, 13th October, arriving for 12.00 pm. Funeral Service followed by a private cremation. No Flowers please.