LATEST: Kildare hotel planning brand new gym and leisure centre

A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council for a development at the Keadeen Hotel in Newbridge.
The hotel wants to build a leisure centre and gym on the ground floor and first floor.
The total area of the proposed new development will be 406 square metres.
The estimated construction value of the project is around €800,000, according to Construction Information Services database.
The planning application was lodged on October 12.
