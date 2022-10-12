Search

12 Oct 2022

TFI Local Link announce new Bus Services for Kildare

TFI Local Link announce new Bus Services for Kildare

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

12 Oct 2022 1:20 PM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

TFI Local Link Kildare South Dublin are pleased announce major improvements in bus services for  Kildare which are due to commence on Monday October 17 2022 with the new service 821 Newbridge to Sallins Train Station.

Route 821 will see TFI Local Link services being offered for the first time to local communities in Kilmeague, Robertstown and Caragh, as well as an increased service level in Milltown, Allenwood, Prosperous and Naas.  Route 821 will operate Monday to Sunday, with the added advantage of services operating up to midnight on Friday and Saturdays.

This new route is funded by the National Transport Authority as part of the Transport for Ireland Network.

Mr. Pat Leogue, Chairperson, TFI Local Link Kildare South Dublin, stated the following “The roll out of the new 821 service is a welcome move in the right direction to providing sustainable public transport options for the people of Kildare. The route commencing on Monday October 17 will, for the first time, see TFI Local Link services being offered to Kilmeague, Roberstown and Caragh on a scheduled basis with over forty trips weekly running through the villages. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our staff, and the National Transport Authority, for the work involved in planning and delivering these new services and to acknowledge the increase in funding for TFI Local Link services in Kildare.”

Mr. Alan Kerry, Manager TFI Local Link Kildare South Dublin, added that “October 17 will become another important day for the provision of public bus services in Kildare under the TFI Local Link brand. We are confident that Route 821 will offer a substantial alternative to private car dependency for those people residing along the route. The timetable offers connectivity to local train services, along with peak time arrivals into Naas to accommodate employment and education needs. The weekend schedules will again remove car dependency for people wishing to access their social activities. Along with recent reductions in public transport fares and the introduction of the Young Adult Cards, we believe that Route 821 will provide an additional catalyst to allow people to adopt public transport usage as part of their daily lives in rural Kildare.”

Along with the establishment of Route 821, passengers will also benefit from the availability of the TFI Go App and TFI Leap providing discounted, cashless alternatives for fares.

For further information please call the TFI Local Link office on 045 980281, or visit www.locallinkkildaresouthdublin.ie or visit our Facebook and Instagram pages.

