Robotics company FANUC opens first Irish facility in Kildare

Robotics company FANUC has today officially opened the doors to its first ever Irish facility, based in Maynooth Business Campus, Co. Kildare.

The facility will consist of a 500 m2 training centre and a showroom which will be stocked with a range of robotics and automation solutions for demonstration, evaluation, and test purposes on a continuing basis.

Present at the opening today were FANUC’s European President & CEO Shinichi Tanzawa, Mitsuru Kitano Japanese Ambassador to Ireland, Mayor of Kildare Cllr Fintan Brett, Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation Dara Callary TD, Minister of State for Research & Development, Farm Safety and New Market Development Martin Heydon TD, government officials, system integrator partners and Irish based customers.

With a large number of clients within Ireland already, FANUC will use this base for continued customer support and growth in the Irish market. The site will also host organised, in-house training for FANUC’s larger customers and scheduled courses catering for smaller groups. In addition, the company will continue to develop its strong ties with Ireland’s higher education network, including the Technical Universities.

Speaking following today’s launch Chamber CEO, Allan Shine said, “This significant announcement by Fanuc demonstrates the attractiveness of the Mid East Region’s value proposition. This latest new addition to Kildare will help shape the future of our economy and will support the company’s global operations.

"I wish FANUC every success with this opening. Kildare is a competitive, innovative driven manufacturing hub and is primed for the technological transformation of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Kildare is at the forefront of Industry 4.0 development and adoption, aligned with the Government’s recent industrial strategy, Ireland’s Industry 4.0 Strategy 2020-2025”.