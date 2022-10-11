KILDARE: Missing man last seen in Rathangan has been located

Mindaugas Skritulskas
28-year-old Mindaugas Skritulskas who was missing from his home in Edenderry and last seen in Rathangan on Saturday - has been found.
Gardaí said this afternoon: "Mindaugas been found safe and well.
"An Garda Síochána would like to thank the public and media for their assistance in this matter."
An appeal issued on Sunday said Mindaugas was travelling in a black Vauxhall Insignia car, with partial registration 09-CN, in the County Offaly area.
The appeal added at the time that Gardaí and Mindaugas' family were concerned for his welfare.
