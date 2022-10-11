KILDARE: "A mighty woman and a lady" - Tributes paid to popular Newbridge GAA stalwart

Tributes have been paid to the late Winifred Murray who was a legend within the Moorefield GAA Club.

Winifred was "at the heart of the club for many years" according to Moorefield.

Senator Fiona O'Loughlin said: "A pure lady and legend, so sad to hear. Deepest sympathy to all the Murrays."

A Morefield club statement said: "We are heartbroken to hear of the passing of Winifred Murray who sadly passed away on Saturday.

"A proud Moorefield supporter, Winifred could always been seen standing on The Hill in St Conleths Park surrounded by her family while cheering on countless Moorefield teams.

A member of the very first Moorefield Ladies Committee in the 1980s, Winifred has been at the heart of our club for many years particularly with our camogie teams."

"A mighty Moorefield woman, and a lady, Winifred will be sadly missed in Moorefield GAA Club.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this difficult time.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam."

Winifred was a native of Ballyscullion, Toomebridge, Co. Antrim.

She passed away peacefully at St. James Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

She was the wife of the late Jim and mother in law of the late Alan Kavanagh.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sons Kieran, Martin, Seamus, Eamonn and Patrick, daughters Mary and Eileen, daughters in law and son in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers and sister, brothers and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Her remains will be reposing at her family home from 4pm on Tuesday with rosary at 7pm.

Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors takes place on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for requiem Mass at 11am.

Mass will be live streamed on https://newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.