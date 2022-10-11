Search

11 Oct 2022

KILDARE: "A mighty woman and a lady" - Tributes paid to popular Newbridge GAA stalwart

KILDARE: "Mighty woman and a lady" - Tributes paid to popular Newbridge GAA stalwart

The late Winifred Murray

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

11 Oct 2022 2:05 PM

Tributes have been paid to the late Winifred Murray who was a legend within the Moorefield GAA Club.

Winifred was "at the heart of the club for many years" according to Moorefield. 

Senator Fiona O'Loughlin said: "A pure lady and legend, so sad to hear. Deepest sympathy to all the Murrays."

A Morefield club statement said: "We are heartbroken to hear of the passing of Winifred Murray who sadly passed away on Saturday.

"A proud Moorefield supporter, Winifred could always been seen standing on The Hill in St Conleths Park surrounded by her family while cheering on countless Moorefield teams.

A member of the very first Moorefield Ladies Committee in the 1980s, Winifred has been at the heart of our club for many years particularly with our camogie teams."

"A mighty Moorefield woman, and a lady, Winifred will be sadly missed in Moorefield GAA Club.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this difficult time.
"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam."

Winifred was a native of Ballyscullion, Toomebridge, Co. Antrim.

She passed away peacefully at St. James Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

She was the wife of the late Jim and mother in law of the late Alan Kavanagh.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sons Kieran, Martin, Seamus, Eamonn and Patrick, daughters Mary and Eileen, daughters in law and son in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers and sister, brothers and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Her remains will be reposing at her family home from 4pm on Tuesday with rosary at 7pm.

Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors takes place on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for requiem Mass at 11am.

Mass will be live streamed on https://newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

 

 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media