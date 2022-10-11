Bike racks needed for Sallins, Kildare

Sallins
A call has been made for improved facilities for cyclists in Sallins.
Local politician Bill Clear says bike racks are needed there.
The councillor said Kildare County Council should provide these "at appropriate locations" in the town.
