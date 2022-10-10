Search

10 Oct 2022

Single vehicle accidents in Kildare caused by mobile phone 'scourge'

Single vehicle accidents in Kildare caused by mobile phone 'scourge'

"We need to get on top of this"

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

10 Oct 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

People using mobile phones while driving are involved in a disproportionately high number of single vehicle accidents.

Politician Brendan Wyse described the practice as a “scourge” and wants Kildare County Council to launch a county wide campaign that “highlights the dangers of interacting with mobile phones  for texting, social media use or any other reason while driving.”

Cllr Brendan Wyse

He likened this to  drink driving and not using a seat belt - issues which were tackled on the back of publicity campaigns.

“The amount of people you see doing this….two or three out of ten cars are not watching the road,” he told a KCC meeting.

He also said that this explained many of the accidents involving bollards, trees and bridges in the county - pointing out that many of these incidents happen on straight roads where there is little apparent risk of a collision.

“We need to get on top of it.”

Cllr Padraig McEvoy said he has seen pedestrians using phones walk into trees.

He said up to a third of drivers are not paying attention while behind the wheel.

Read more Kildare news

Cllr Mark Stafford said that the use of phones by motorists is proven by the number of collisions with trees and walls and the prevalence of crashes involving one vehicle.

“The gardaí say these are not increasing, but maybe they are not being reported,” added Cllr Stafford.

In a report KCC official Evelyn Wright said the Road Safety Authority is planning a radio, digital and social media campaign to go live on the October bank holiday weekend. The campaign aims to highlight the changes in fines for some offences and it is expected that use of a mobile phone while driving will be one.

“With the support of our road safety officer, we will actively engage with the RSA to assist in amplifying this campaign via our communications department to ensure that the message is disseminated widely throughout the county.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media