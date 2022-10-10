KILDARE: Naas Fire Station holding first open day in five years

Naas Fire Station is holding its first open day in five years on Saturday, October 15.
The event runs from 10am to 4pm and everybody is invited.
Activities include fire extinguishing demonstrations and tours of the fire station.
A new in-house display celebrates the history and heritage of the facility.
Children will also be allowed to sit on fire engines under adult supervision.
