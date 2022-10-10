Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, October 10

The death has occurred of Elizabeth ( Liz ) McAndrew (née Roche)

Ballymacahola, Ballina, Mayo / Maynooth, Kildare



Elizabeth ( Liz ), McAndrew, ( née Roche ), Moyglare Maynooth, and formerly of Ballymacahola and Corrimbla, Ballina; suddenly.

Predeceased by her nephew Ethan.

Adored wife and best friend of Padraic, and devoted mother of Katie and Patrick; beloved daughter of PJ and Pauline and beloved sister of Joe.

Daughter-in-law of Peggy and the late Marty Joe, sister-in-law of Amy, Rosemary, Beatrice, Martin, Raymond, David, and Elaine; aunty of Aaron, Jacob, and Mason.

Liz will forever be remembered by all her family, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends, may she rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.





The death has occurred of Richard Owen Beechinor

Celbridge, Kildare



BEECHINOR, Richard Owen (Celbridge, Co. Kildare) October 9th., 2022 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas. Beloved husband of Antoinette and devoted father of Orla and Anna and dear brother of the late Elaine and John; sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, their partners Paul and David, grandchildren Cillian, Finn and Louis, brother Gerard, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and the staff at Craddock House Nursing Home.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Celbridge on Tuesday evening (October 11th) between 6 pm and 8 pm. Removal on Wednesday morning (October 12th) to St. Brigid’s Church, Straffan arriving for Funeral Mass at 10 am followed by burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel, Co. Kerry due at 3pm approx.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”

The death has occurred of Edward Farrell

Baronstown, Newbridge, Kildare, W12 FF82 / Ardee, Louth



Formerly of Ardee, Co. Louth. Peacefully, after a short illness borne with courage and dignity in the love and care of the staff of the Lane Ward in Tallaght University hospital surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Maura, daughters Anne, Breda, Helen and Deirdre and son Edward, sons-in-law Brendan, Kieran, Alasdair and Joe, daughter-in-law Mags, his adored 17 grandchildren and three great grandchildren, brothers Ollie and Paddy, sisters Rosaleen and Kathleen, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Eddie Rest In Peace

Reposing at his family home from 4pm on Monday with prayers at 7pm. Removal by Glennon's Funeral Directors on Tuesday morning to arrive at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Allen, for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. Donations box in church.

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kitty) KELLY

St. Dominic's Park, Newbridge, Kildare



KELLY Kathleen (Kitty) St. Dominic’s Park, Newbridge, Co. Kildare - 8th October 2022 (peacefully) in Willowbrook Nursing Home with dignity. Predeceased by her husband James and son Hubert. Sadly missed by her children Sean, Paddy, Kay, Teresa, Marie and Paul, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Kathleen Rest in Peace

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy’s Funeral Home, Newbridge from 4pm on Monday with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church, Newbridge for 11am Mass. Mass will be live streamed on https://newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Care of the Elderly. Donations box in the church.

The death has occurred of Danny O'Neill

Drumlargan, Kilcock, Meath / Moate, Westmeath / Kilcock, Kildare



Formerly of Moate Co. Westmeath. Peacefully at this home surrounded by his loving family following a long illness bravely borne.

Danny, predeceased by his loving parents Bill and Ann and brother Davy. Sadly missed by his loving wife Joan, sons; Owen, Tony and Donal, daughter Áine, son-in-law Tony, daughters-in-law; Deirdre and Yavena, grandchildren; Ava, Harry, Lottie and Ciara, brothers; Jim and Billy, sisters; Mary and Helen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

