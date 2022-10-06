Mainly dry conditions for busy day of racing at Curragh Racecourse on Saturday

FILE PHOTO
The inaugural Friends of The Curragh Pollardstown Handicap has attracted an impressive 24 runners. The Joseph O’Brien trained Powerful Aggie is set to carry top weight of 10 stone 2 lbs in the two-mile contest.
Other notable contenders include Lunar Power, Coltor, Star Image, Autumn Evening, Lord Erskine and Advantage Point.
The Staffordstown Stud Stakes, sponsored by recent Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winning owner and breeder Kirsten Rausing, has 7 runners including Be Happy, Gozen, Speirling Beag and Starry Heavens. The one-mile contest for juvenile fillies will be run as a Group 3 race for the first time.
The first running of the Bord Na Mona Recycling Brigid’s Pastures Stakes has attracted 14 runners. The race name celebrates the life of St Brigid, as part of the build up to “Brigid 1500” in 2024, acknowledging her close association with almost every corner of County Kildare. My Eyes Adore You, Dexter Belle, Beautiful Sunshine and Life in Colour feature amongst the runners for the Listed race.
There are 13 runners in the RFL Steels supporting the IRFU Charitable Trust Handicap, 13 in the Tesoro Vita Lady Riders Trophy, 20 in the O’Reilly Consulting IRFU Charitable Trust Apprentice Handicap, 30 in the IFRU Charitable Trust Handicap and 15 in the opening Mongey Communications Irish EBF Maiden at 1.25pm
In addition, the exciting afternoon of entertainment will help raise funds for the IRFU Charitable Trust, a very worthwhile cause which supports injured rugby players in their everyday lives and helps restore their confidence and independence.
There will be the opportunity to meet and greet some legendary players both past and present, while the Curragh Kids Zone will feature free activities for younger racegoers.
Declared Runners
https://status.hri-ras.ie/ entries/Microsoft_Word__2022_ ONOR308.PDF?id=5&v= 20221006101759
Ground:
Following 3mm of rain since yesterday,
Straight: yielding to soft
Round: yielding
Forecast – Unsettled today and tomorrow possibility of 6 to 10mm of rain, mainly dry on Saturday
Racing on stand side track. Stalls in centre for all sprints
Where to watch
Racing TV – all races
Admission
Adult admission = €20 (€15 online)
Under 18s free accompanied by an adult
l to r Aine Grace (Pearl) Sarah Houlihan (Linda) Sarah Flynn (Shelley) and Pauline Murphy Hoban (Jan).
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.