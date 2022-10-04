KILDARE: People urged to report piles of tyres collected for Halloween bonfires

Smoke from a pile of tyres on fire / PHOTO: Dublin Fire Brigade
People have been asked to contact the local authority if they find material being collected for Halloween bonfires.
Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) was called to a pile of tyres on fire in the Clonshaugh area at the weekend.
DFB said it was likely that the tyres had been collected for a Halloween bonfire.
A spokesperson said: "Tyres produce toxic smoke which can be seen for some distance.
"Please report similar stashes to your local authority."
