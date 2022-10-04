DON'T MISS: 16-PAGE "FIRST DAYS AT SCHOOL" SECTION IN TODAY'S LEINSTER LEADER

Hundreds of Junior Infants across Kildare will feature
In today's Leinster Leader newspaper - don't miss our special 16-page supplement on Junior Infants across Kildare.
Principals, teachers and staff in dozens of primary schools have kindly sent us beautiful photographs of the young scholars who have quickly settled into their new classes in "big school".
Featured in the Supplement will be schools in Naas, Newbridge, Robertstown, Killashee, Sallins, Rathangan, Two Mile House, Kildare town, Eadestown, Halverstown, Monasterevin, Ballysax, Athgarvan, Suncroft, Ticknevin, the Curragh Camp, Allenwod, Killina, Prosperous and Newtown.
So don't miss the Leinster Leader today - pick up the paper in your local shop or subscribe online at www.leinsterleader.ie!
This year’s Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine has been awarded to Swedish scientist Svante Paabo for his discoveries on human evolution.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.